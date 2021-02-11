Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 11, 2021

Advertisement



February 11, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 15

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 92

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 60

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,196

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 42 (25), Fremont 79 (17), Sublette 7 (1), Lincoln 16 (0), and Uinta 24 (0).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,155

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,959

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 41 as of 2/11/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/11/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,476, Big Horn: 850, Campbell: 4,169, Carbon: 1,211, Converse: 525, Crook: 384, Fremont: 3,948, Goshen: 1,041, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 401, Laramie: 6,863, Lincoln: 1,011, Natrona: 5,745, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,409, Platte: 371, Sheridan: 2,352, Sublette: 545, Sweetwater: 3,448, Teton: 3,180, Uinta: 1,679, Washakie: 691, Weston: 526