Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 12, 2021

Advertisement



February 12, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 9

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 70

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 59

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,199

Advertisement

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 54 (15), Fremont 91 (20), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 14 (0), and Uinta 27 (3).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,211

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,012

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 44 as of 2/12/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/12/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,479, Big Horn: 851, Campbell: 4,165, Carbon: 1,226, Converse: 523, Crook: 384, Fremont: 3,968, Goshen: 1,042, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,856, Lincoln: 1,011, Natrona: 5,745, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,414, Platte: 371, Sheridan: 2,352, Sublette: 545, Sweetwater: 3,457, Teton: 3,192, Uinta: 1,682, Washakie: 691, Weston: 526