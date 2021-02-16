Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 16, 2021

Advertisement

February 16, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 12

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 163

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 45

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,137

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 41 (8), Fremont 91 (33), Sublette 2 (1), Lincoln 17 (9), and Uinta 34 (9).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,387

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,250

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 34 as of 2/16/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/16/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,497, Big Horn: 862, Campbell: 4,164, Carbon: 1,236, Converse: 518, Crook: 384, Fremont: 4,008, Goshen: 1,042, Hot Springs: 264, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,868, Lincoln: 1,022, Natrona: 5,744, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,434, Platte: 372, Sheridan: 2,366, Sublette: 544, Sweetwater: 3,469, Teton: 3,221, Uinta: 1,694, Washakie: 688, Weston: 526

Fifteen More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (February 16, 2021) — Fifteen more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

No new deaths have been reported for Sweetwater County as of 2/16/2021.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

COVID-19 Vaccine Demand Can Lead to Fraud

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (February 16, 2021) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is warning residents to be on alert for suspicious, potentially fraudulent activity as efforts to help prevent COVID-19 deaths and illnesses by providing free, safe and effective vaccinations continue. For more on this article please click here.

Official vaccine distribution details and pre-registration options for each county in Wyoming can be found at Wyoming Department of Health

Scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations should be reported to the Consumer Protection Unit in the Wyoming Attorney General’s office by calling 307-777-6397, emailing [email protected], or submitting formal complaints (available here).

More information about vaccination efforts in Wyoming can be found at Wyoming Department of Health.

More details about COVID-19 vaccines, including safety information, from the CDC can be found at the CDC website.

More information about COVID-19 in Wyoming can be found HERE.