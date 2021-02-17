Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 17, 2021

Advertisement

February 17, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 5

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 58

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 47

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,168

Advertisement

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 53 (13), Fremont 98 (11), Sublette 2 (0), Lincoln 17 (0), and Uinta 31 (5).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,438

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,270

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 32 as of 2/17/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/17/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,499, Big Horn: 861, Campbell: 4,170, Carbon: 1,249, Converse: 513, Crook: 384, Fremont: 4,019, Goshen: 1,045, Hot Springs: 264, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,873, Lincoln: 1,022, Natrona: 5,746, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,434, Platte: 374, Sheridan: 2,368, Sublette: 543, Sweetwater: 3,474, Teton: 3,222, Uinta: 1,699, Washakie: 688, Weston: 527