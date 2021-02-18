Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 18, 2021

Advertisement

February 18, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 4

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 41

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 34

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,140

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 49 (1), Fremont 96 (2), Sublette 3 (1), Lincoln 21 (7), and Uinta 37 (5).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,471

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,331

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 31 as of 2/18/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/18/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county:Albany: 3,499, Big Horn: 864, Campbell: 4,170, Carbon: 1,250, Converse: 506, Crook: 384, Fremont: 4,021, Goshen: 1,049, Hot Springs: 264, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,873, Lincoln: 1,029, Natrona: 5,745, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,436, Platte: 375, Sheridan: 2,370, Sublette: 544, Sweetwater: 3,478, Teton: 3,230, Uinta: 1,704, Washakie: 689, Weston: 527