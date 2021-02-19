Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 19, 2021

Advertisement

February 19, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, February 19, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 25

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 115

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 49

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,185

Advertisement

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 81 (35), Fremont 82 (2), Sublette 2 (0), Lincoln 23 (4), and Uinta 41 (1).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,583

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,398

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 31 as of 2/19/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 2/19/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,504, Big Horn: 867, Campbell: 4,173, Carbon: 1,285, Converse: 504, Crook: 384, Fremont: 4,023, Goshen: 1,050, Hot Springs: 265, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,873, Lincoln: 1,033, Natrona: 5,759, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,442, Platte: 379, Sheridan: 2,369, Sublette: 544, Sweetwater: 3,503, Teton: 3,241, Uinta: 1,705, Washakie: 689, Weston: 527