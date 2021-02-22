Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 22, 2021

Advertisement

February 22, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 21

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 93

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 74

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,127

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 64 (4), Fremont 63 (14), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 18 (2), and Uinta 46 (3).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,746

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,619

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 19 as of 2/22/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/22/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,514, Big Horn: 870, Campbell: 4,179, Carbon: 1,298, Converse: 503, Crook: 385, Fremont: 4,056, Goshen: 1,053, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,877, Lincoln: 1,038, Natrona: 5,752, Niobrara: 65, Park: 2,456, Platte: 382, Sheridan: 2,381, Sublette: 543, Sweetwater: 3,545, Teton: 3,255, Uinta: 1,711, Washakie: 690, Weston: 527.