Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 23, 2021

Advertisement

February 23, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 12

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 38

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 81

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,077

Advertisement

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 59 (0), Fremont 57 (3), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 18 (2), and Uinta 29 (6).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,780

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,703

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 21 as of 2/23/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/23/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany:Albany: 3,512, Big Horn: 870, Campbell: 4,181, Carbon: 1,298, Converse: 503, Crook: 385, Fremont: 4,059, Goshen: 1,053, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,883, Lincoln: 1,040, Natrona: 5,753, Niobrara: 65, Park: 2,455, Platte: 381, Sheridan: 2,384, Sublette: 543, Sweetwater: 3,557, Teton: 3,258, Uinta: 1,717, Washakie: 690, Weston: 527.

Advertisement

Nine More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

WYOMING (February 23, 2021) — Nine more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

An older adult Big Horn County woman died last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.