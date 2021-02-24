Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 24, 2021

Advertisement

February 24, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 2

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 38

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 27

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,095

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 58 (1), Fremont 61 (3), Sublette 2 (1), Lincoln 23 (6), and Uinta 30 (1).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,801

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,706

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 25 as of 2/24/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/24/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: Albany: 3,514, Big Horn: 870, Campbell: 4,178, Carbon: 1,299, Converse: 504, Crook: 385, Fremont: 4,062, Goshen: 1,054, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,886, Lincoln: 1,046, Natrona: 5,751, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,455, Platte: 381, Sheridan: 2,387, Sublette: 544, Sweetwater: 3,559, Teton: 3,261, Uinta: 1,718, Washakie: 690, Weston: 527.