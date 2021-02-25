Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 25, 2021

Advertisement

February 25, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 29

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 124

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 93

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,131

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 62 (6), Fremont 63 (8), Sublette 2 (0), Lincoln 23 (4), and Uinta 37 (10).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,925

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,794

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 20 as of 2/25/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/25/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,515, Big Horn: 871, Campbell: 4,179, Carbon: 1,305, Converse: 505, Crook: 385, Fremont: 4,070, Goshen: 1,055, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,911, Lincoln: 1,050, Natrona: 5,753, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,457, Platte: 383, Sheridan: 2,392, Sublette: 544, Sweetwater: 3,588, Teton: 3,267, Uinta: 1,728, Washakie: 690, Weston: 527.