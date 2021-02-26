Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 26, 2021

Advertisement

February 26, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 14

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 119

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 96

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,158

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 68 (24), Fremont 68 (18), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 23 (3), and Uinta 42 (5).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,044

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,886

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 25 as of 2/26/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/26/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,522, Big Horn: 876, Campbell: 4,185, Carbon: 1,329, Converse: 508, Crook: 385, Fremont: 4,088, Goshen: 1,056, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,916, Lincoln: 1,053, Natrona: 5,759, Niobrara: 65, Park: 2,466, Platte: 385, Sheridan: 2,395, Sublette: 544, Sweetwater: 3,602, Teton: 3,273, Uinta: 1,733, Washakie: 691, Weston: 527.