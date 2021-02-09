Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 9, 2021

Advertisement



February 8, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 0

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 29

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 47

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,193

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 22 (0), Fremont 76 (5), Sublette 5 (0), Lincoln 22 (2), and Uinta 33 (5).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,056

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,863

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 1 as of 2/9/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 32 as of 2/9/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,468, Big Horn: 845, Campbell: 4,175, Carbon: 1,183, Converse: 524, Crook: 383, Fremont: 3,919, Goshen: 1,036, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 402, Laramie: 6,854, Lincoln: 1,009, Natrona: 5,746, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,406, Platte: 372, Sheridan: 2,352, Sublette: 540, Sweetwater: 3,424, Teton: 3,193, Uinta: 1,679, Washakie: 689, and Weston: 526.

Twenty-three more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

One of the 23 was from Sweetwater County.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 647 coronavirus-related deaths, 45,056 lab-confirmed cases and 7,774 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/ .