Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 29

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 153

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 69

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 359

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 0 (0), Fremont (15) 31, Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 15 (6).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 365,769

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 165,695

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 12,925

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,840

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 46 as of 5/28/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 5/28/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,996, Big Horn: 952, Campbell: 4,516, Carbon: 1,449, Converse: 518, Crook: 410, Fremont: 4,416, Goshen: 1,130, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 430, Laramie: 7,936, Lincoln: 1,199, Natrona: 6,005, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,678, Platte: 435, Sheridan: 2,535, Sublette: 641, Sweetwater: 4,333, Teton: 3,698, Uinta: 1,944, Washakie: 724, Weston: 550.