Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 0

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 44

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 47

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 381

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 6 (2), Fremont 20 (3), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 19 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 374,440

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 170,343

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,539

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,346

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,338

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 48 as of 6/9/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3 as of 6/9/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,020, Big Horn: 964, Campbell: 4,578, Carbon: 1,460, Converse: 527, Crook: 415, Fremont: 4,439, Goshen: 1,133, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 433, Laramie: 8,094, Lincoln: 1,201, Natrona: 6,032, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,723, Platte: 445, Sheridan: 2,549, Sublette: 645, Sweetwater: 4,400, Teton: 3,704, Uinta: 1,964, Washakie: 724, Weston: 551.