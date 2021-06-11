Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 0 (6/10/2021)

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 44 (6/10/2021)

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 47 (6/10/2021)

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 407

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 6 (2), Fremont 20 (3), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 19 (3). (Numbers as of 6/10/2021)

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 375,857

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 171,200

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,709

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,428

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,394

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 38 as of 6/11/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 6/11/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,023, Big Horn: 965, Campbell: 4,587, Carbon: 1,460, Converse: 527, Crook: 415, Fremont: 4,438, Goshen: 1,134, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 433, Laramie: 8,140, Lincoln: 1,201, Natrona: 6,033, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,723, Platte: 446, Sheridan: 2,551, Sublette: 646, Sweetwater: 4,415, Teton: 3,705, Uinta: 1,966, Washakie: 724, Weston: 551.