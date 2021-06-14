Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021.

On Monday afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon has released the planning framework for how to leverage resources, including federal relief funds, to make sure Wyoming thrives in the years to come. Governor Gordon wants to ensure that funds are spent strategically, to maximize the benefits to the state.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 17

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 111

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 48

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 342

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 2 (1), Fremont 14 (1), Sublette 2 (2), Lincoln 1 (0), and Uinta 18 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 377,716

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 172,376

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,802

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,539

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,570

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 52 as of 6/14/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 6/14/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,029, Big Horn: 965, Campbell: 4,598, Carbon: 1,461, Converse: 530, Crook: 415, Fremont: 4,439, Goshen: 1,137, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 434, Laramie: 8,187, Lincoln: 1,201, Natrona: 6,043, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,727, Platte: 446, Sheridan: 2,552, Sublette: 648, Sweetwater: 4,432, Teton: 3,706, Uinta: 1,969, Washakie: 724, Weston: 551.