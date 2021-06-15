Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 1

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 53

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 43

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 334

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 3 (1), Fremont 10 (0), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 0 (0), and Uinta 14 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 377,716

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 172,909

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,867

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,590

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,621

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 52 as of 6/15/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 6/15/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,033, Big Horn: 965, Campbell: 4,600, Carbon: 1,462, Converse: 528, Crook: 419, Fremont: 4,439, Goshen: 1,139, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 434, Laramie: 8,218, Lincoln: 1,201, Natrona: 6,045, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,727, Platte: 447, Sheridan: 2,554, Sublette: 648, Sweetwater: 4,433, Teton: 3,709, Uinta: 1,969, Washakie: 724, Weston: 551.