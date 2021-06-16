Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 8

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 46

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 51

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 370

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 4 (2), Fremont 9 (0), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 1 (1), and Uinta 12 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 379,373

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 173,390

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,954

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,634

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,629

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 51 as of 6/16/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 6/16/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,036, Big Horn: 966, Campbell: 4,605, Carbon: 1,464, Converse: 528, Crook: 419, Fremont: 4,438, Goshen: 1,139, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 434, Laramie: 8,238, Lincoln: 1,202, Natrona: 6,049, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,728, Platte: 448, Sheridan: 2,554, Sublette: 648, Sweetwater: 4,441, Teton: 3,708, Uinta: 1,969, Washakie: 724, Weston: 551.