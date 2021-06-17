Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 7

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 49

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 50

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 357

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 6 (2), Fremont 14 (6), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 1 (0), and Uinta 12 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 380,436

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 173,974

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 14,020

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,678

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,686

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 47 as of 6/17/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 6/17/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,040, Big Horn: 967, Campbell: 4,610, Carbon: 1,466, Converse: 528, Crook: 420, Fremont: 4,444, Goshen: 1,139, Hot Springs: 274, Johnson: 436, Laramie: 8,255, Lincoln: 1,202, Natrona: 6,046, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,731, Platte: 448, Sheridan: 2,554, Sublette: 648, Sweetwater: 4,448, Teton: 3,708, Uinta: 1,969, Washakie: 724, Weston: 549.