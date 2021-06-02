Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 2

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 31

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 71

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 386

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 0 (0), Fremont 30 (2), Sublette 2 (0), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 15 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 365,974

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 165,816

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 12,944

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,880

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 48 as of 6/1/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 6/1/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,998, Big Horn: 953, Campbell: 4,518, Carbon: 1,449, Converse: 518, Crook: 410, Fremont: 4,418, Goshen: 1,130, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 430, Laramie: 7,951, Lincoln: 1,199, Natrona: 6,006, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,688, Platte: 435, Sheridan: 2,537, Sublette: 640, Sweetwater: 4,335, Teton: 3,698, Uinta: 1,947, Washakie: 725, Weston: 550.