Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Advertisement

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 8

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 88

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 61

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 398

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 1 (3), Fremont 26 (4), Sublette 3 (2), Lincoln 3 (1), and Uinta 23 (8).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 367,670

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 166,582

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,081

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,969

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 49,948

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 48 as of 6/1/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 6/1/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,003, Big Horn: 954, Campbell: 4,532, Carbon: 1,452, Converse: 518, Crook: 411, Fremont: 4,422, Goshen: 1,131, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 432, Laramie: 7,973, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 6,008, Park: 2,694, Platte: 441, Sheridan: 2,541, Sublette: 642, Sweetwater: 4,343, Teton: 3,698, Uinta: 1,955, Washakie: 724, Weston: 550.