Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 17

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 71

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 68

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 408

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 4 (3), Fremont 23 (1), Sublette 4 (1), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 24 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 367,670

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 167,270

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,214

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,039

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,008

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 34 as of 6/3/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 6/3/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,004, Big Horn: 957, Campbell: 4,542, Carbon: 1,455, Converse: 519, Crook: 411, Fremont: 4,423, Goshen: 1,131, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 432, Laramie: 7,988, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 6,011, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,700, Platte: 444, Sheridan: 2,544, Sublette: 643, Sweetwater: 4,360, Teton: 3,700, Uinta: 1,957, Washakie: 724, Weston: 550.