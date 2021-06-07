Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021.

Advertisement

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 21

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 129

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 56

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 369

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 7 (3), Fremont 19 (6), Sublette 2 (0), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 21 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 371,213

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 168,371

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,381

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,168

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,176

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 45 as of 6/7/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 6/7/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,007, Big Horn: 962, Campbell: 4,555, Carbon: 1,458, Converse: 521, Crook: 411, Fremont: 4,429, Goshen: 1,132, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 432, Laramie: 8,032, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 6,020, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,715, Platte: 444, Sheridan: 2,547, Sublette: 643, Sweetwater: 4,381, Teton: 3,702, Uinta: 1,958, Washakie: 725, Weston: 550.