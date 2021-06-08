Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Advertisement

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 5

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 52

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 43

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 363

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 6 (0), Fremont 20 (2), Sublette 4 (2), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 20 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 372,261

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 168,987

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,439

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,218

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,228

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 51 as of 6/8/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 6/8/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,009, Big Horn: 963, Campbell: 4,562, Carbon: 1,458, Converse: 521, Crook: 413, Fremont: 4,431, Goshen: 1,133, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 432, Laramie: 8,051, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 6,021, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,720, Platte: 444, Sheridan: 2,546, Sublette: 645, Sweetwater: 4,386, Teton: 3,703, Uinta: 1,960, Washakie: 724, Weston: 551.