Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 9, 2021

June 9, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 14

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 85

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 57

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 420

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 6 (0), Fremont 22 (5), Sublette 2 (0), Lincoln 3 (1), and Uinta 17 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 373,420

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 169,735

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 13,506

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,302

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,225

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 48 as of 6/9/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3 as of 6/9/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,019, Big Horn: 964, Campbell: 4,572, Carbon: 1,458, Converse: 527, Crook: 414, Fremont: 4,436, Goshen: 1,133, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 432, Laramie: 8,081, Lincoln: 1,201, Natrona: 6,023, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,720, Platte: 445, Sheridan: 2,547, Sublette: 645, Sweetwater: 4,400, Teton: 3,704, Uinta: 1,961, Washakie: 725, Weston: 551.