Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 14

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 71

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 82

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,054

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 35 (5), Fremont 47 (8), Sublette 4 (1), Lincoln 19 (5), and Uinta 40 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 96,576

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 57,981

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,147

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,093

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 28 as of 3/1/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3 as of 3/1/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,527, Big Horn: 880, Campbell: 4,187, Carbon: 1,334, Converse: 508, Crook: 385, Fremont: 4,098, Goshen: 1,057, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,926, Lincoln: 1,062, Natrona: 5,766, Niobrara: 65, Park: 2,469, Platte: 386, Sheridan: 2,399, Sublette: 547, Sweetwater: 3,627, Teton: 3,282, Uinta: 1,735, Washakie: 693, Weston: 527.