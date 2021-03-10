Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 10, 2021

Advertisement

March 10, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 3

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 37

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 65

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 999

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 11 (0), Fremont 29 (0), Sublette 2 (0), Lincoln 23 (4), and Uinta 23 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 105,658

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 65,946

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,588

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,589

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 20 as of 3/10/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 4 as of 3/10/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,535, Big Horn: 884, Campbell: 4,210, Carbon: 1,359, Converse: 510, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,137, Goshen: 1,065, Hot Springs: 268, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,013, Lincoln: 1,088, Natrona: 5,793, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,472, Platte: 391, Sheridan: 2,411, Sublette: 550, Sweetwater: 3,715, Teton: 3,329, Uinta: 1,762, Washakie: 696, Weston: 527.