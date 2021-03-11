Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 11, 2021

Advertisement

March 11, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 9

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 89

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 57

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,027

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 18 (9), Fremont 34 (10), Sublette 0 (0), Lincoln 20 (0), and Uinta 26 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 108,702

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 67,952

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,676

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,649

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 17 as of 3/11/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 3/11/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: Albany: 3,537, Big Horn: 885, Campbell: 4,210, Carbon: 1,368, Converse: 509, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,147, Goshen: 1,066, Hot Springs: 268, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,040, Lincoln: 1,088, Natrona: 5,795, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,473, Platte: 391, Sheridan: 2,413, Sublette: 550, Sweetwater: 3,724, Teton: 3,343, Uinta: 1,765, Washakie: 696, Weston: 535