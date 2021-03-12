Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 12, 2021

Advertisement

March 12, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 1

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 38

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 47

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,012

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 19 (1), Fremont 31 (3), Sublette 0 (0), Lincoln 19 (1), and Uinta 25 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 114,912

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 71,831

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,714

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,702

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 18 as of 3/12/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 3/12/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: Albany: 3,538, Big Horn: 887, Campbell: 4,213, Carbon: 1,369, Converse: 509, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,150, Goshen: 1,067, Hot Springs: 268, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,051, Lincoln: 1,089, Natrona: 5,798, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,473, Platte: 392, Sheridan: 2,413, Sublette: 550, Sweetwater: 3,725, Teton: 3,351, Uinta: 1,766, Washakie: 697, Weston: 535

Advertisement

Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service announced that their online scheduler is available for COVID-19 Vaccine appointments.

You can now schedule an appointment with Sweetwater County Public Health at your convenience, 24/7. The link is: https://www.wyoapptportal.org/ No email? Call us to schedule (307) 922-5390. If you have any difficulties, please call and we’ll assist you. If you have insurance, it helps to have your card available when scheduling. All appointments previously scheduled haven’t changed.

Advertisement

Updated Statewide Public Health Orders Go Into Effect Tuesday.

Significantly updated statewide public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic go into effect Tuesday and are now available online, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

While the statewide order for mask use (Public Health Order #4) is ending, WDH recommends the continued use of face masks in indoor public places and when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household. Restrictions related to restaurants, bars, gymnasiums and theaters are being removed from the public health orders, and indoor school event requirements are being updated.

The updated orders, which go into effect March 16, can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-orders-and-guidance/.

More information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

“Testing to identify COVID-19 infections is another important strategy to help ensure the pandemic doesn’t get away from us. We don’t want anyone with symptoms to hesitate to get tested,” Harrist said. “We’ve worked to support testing across the state and to add testing options.”

Wyoming offers free at-home COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/.