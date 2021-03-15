Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 15, 2021

Advertisement

March 15, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 17

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 132

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 37

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,003

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (0), Fremont 34 (12), Sublette 0 (0), Lincoln 16 (6), and Uinta 25 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 115,327

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 73,252

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,846

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,843

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 18 as of 3/12/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 3/12/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,544, Big Horn: 889, Campbell: 4,220, Carbon: 1,369, Converse: 510, Crook: 387, Fremont: 4,162, Goshen: 1,069, Hot Springs: 268, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,065, Lincoln: 1,095, Natrona: 5,807, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,480, Platte: 395, Sheridan: 2,415, Sublette: 550, Sweetwater: 3,742, Teton: 3,391, Uinta: 1,769, Washakie: 697, Weston: 535