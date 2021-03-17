Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 17, 2021

Advertisement

March 17, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 15

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 86

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 44

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,029

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (0), Fremont 54 (23), Sublette 1 (1), Lincoln 15 (2), and Uinta 25 (7).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 117,631

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 74,399

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,946

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,917

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 15 as of 3/17/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 3/17/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,547, Big Horn: 895, Campbell: 4,216, Carbon: 1,369, Converse: 510, Crook: 387, Fremont: 4,189, Goshen: 1,073, Hot Springs: 268, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,072, Lincoln: 1,099, Natrona: 5,808, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,485, Platte: 395, Sheridan: 2,414, Sublette: 551, Sweetwater: 3,761, Teton: 3,408, Uinta: 1,780, Washakie: 697, Weston: 535.