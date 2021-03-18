Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 18, 2021

Advertisement

March 18 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 3

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 28

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 39

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 948

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 8 (2), Fremont 48 (1), Sublette 2 (1), Lincoln 14 (2), and Uinta 24 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 119,154

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 75,765

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,971

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,023

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 15 as of 3/17/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 3/17/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,549, Big Horn: 894, Campbell: 4,215, Carbon: 1,371, Converse: 510, Crook: 390, Fremont: 4,190, Goshen: 1,074, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,071, Lincoln: 1,101, Natrona: 5,808, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,485, Platte: 395, Sheridan: 2,415, Sublette: 552, Sweetwater: 3,764, Teton: 3,419, Uinta: 1,780, Washakie: 697, Weston: 535.

Sweetwater County is opening up COVID-19

Vaccine for ANYONE ages 16+ (Pfizer) or 18+ (Moderna and Janssen). With businesses opening and travel season coming, we want to make sure you are prepared and protected from COVID-19. Schedule your vaccine today with the following agencies:

Sweetwater County Public Health — Schedule online www.wyoapptportal.org/

Castle Rock Medical Center — (307) 872-4590 option 1

K-Pack Pharmacy — (307) 875-6722

Rock Springs Community Health Center — (307) 212-5116

Walmart Pharmacy — www.walmart.com/covid