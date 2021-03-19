Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 19, 2021

Advertisement

March 19, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 23

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 99

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 51

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 982

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (7), Fremont 62 (17), Sublette 4 (2), Lincoln 14 (2), and Uinta 28 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 122,038

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna):: 77,280

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 2,318

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,069

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,087

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 14 as of 3/19/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 3/19/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,549, Big Horn: 896, Campbell: 4,222, Carbon: 1,378, Converse: 510, Crook: 390, Fremont: 4,207, Goshen: 1,075, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,082, Lincoln: 1,103, Natrona: 5,809, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,490, Platte: 394, Sheridan: 2,418, Sublette: 554, Sweetwater: 3,787, Teton: 3,434, Uinta: 1,783, Washakie: 697, Weston: 535.