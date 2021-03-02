Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 2, 2021

Advertisement

March 2, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 1

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 44

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 60

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,018

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 33 (1), Fremont 37 (1), Sublette 4 (0), Lincoln 22 (3), and Uinta 46 (7).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 97,638

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 59,274

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,190

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,172

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 24 as of 3/2/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 3/2/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: Albany: 3,529, Big Horn: 881, Campbell: 4,193, Carbon: 1,335, Converse: 508, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,099, Goshen: 1,057, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,940, Lincoln: 1,065, Natrona: 5,767, Niobrara: 65, Park: 2,471, Platte: 385, Sheridan: 2,400, Sublette: 547, Sweetwater: 3,628, Teton: 3,284, Uinta: 1,742, Washakie: 694, Weston: 527.

Eleven More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

An older adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 682 coronavirus-related deaths, 46,190 lab-confirmed cases and 8,337 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.