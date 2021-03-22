Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 22, 2021

Advertisement

March 22, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 12

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 113

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 48

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 951

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (7), Fremont 56 (6), Sublette 4 (1), Lincoln 17 (7), and Uinta 26 (6).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 125,917

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 81,747

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 3,031

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,181

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,230

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 13 as of 3/22/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 3/22/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,559, Big Horn: 897, Campbell: 4,229, Carbon: 1,378, Converse: 510, Crook: 390, Fremont: 4,213, Goshen: 1,075, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 421, Laramie: 7,119, Lincoln: 1,110, Natrona: 5,811, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,489, Platte: 395, Sheridan: 2,421, Sublette: 555, Sweetwater: 3,799, Teton: 3,453, Uinta: 1,789, Washakie: 697, Weston: 535.