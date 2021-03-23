Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 23, 2021

Advertisement

March 23, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 4

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 50

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 51

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 969

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 9 (1), Fremont 55 (2), Sublette 5 (1), Lincoln 20 (7), and Uinta 25 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 127,242

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 83,321

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 3,433

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,231

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,262

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 22 as of 3/23/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 3/23/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,562, Big Horn: 898, Campbell: 4,231, Carbon: 1,379, Converse: 510, Crook: 390, Fremont: 4,215, Goshen: 1,076, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 421, Laramie: 7,138, Lincoln: 1,117, Natrona: 5,813, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,490, Platte: 395, Sheridan: 2,422, Sublette: 556, Sweetwater: 3,803, Teton: 3,455, Uinta: 1,791, Washakie: 697, Weston: 536.

Two Additional Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

Two additional coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 695 coronavirus-related deaths, 47,321 lab-confirmed cases and 8,568 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.