Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 1

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 68

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 43

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1009

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (1), Fremont 73 (18), Sublette 4 (0), Lincoln 21 (1), and Uinta 18 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 129,854

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 84,334

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 3,691

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,298

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,289

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 22 as of 3/23/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 3/23/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,563, Big Horn: 898, Campbell: 4,236, Carbon: 1,380, Converse: 510, Crook: 390, Fremont: 4,233, Goshen: 1,077, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,160, Lincoln: 1,118, Natrona: 5,816, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,490, Platte: 395, Sheridan: 2,422, Sublette: 556, Sweetwater: 3,804, Teton: 3,468, Uinta: 1,793, Washakie: 697, Weston: 536.