Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 7

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 25

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 40

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 955

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 9 (0), Fremont 54 (1), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 21 (4), and Uinta 20 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 131,986

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 85,514

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 3,835

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,322

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,367

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 17 as of 3/24/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 3/24/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,562, Big Horn: 898, Campbell: 4,238, Carbon: 1,380, Converse: 510, Crook: 390, Fremont: 4,234, Goshen: 1,077, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,164, Lincoln: 1,122, Natrona: 5,816, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,490, Platte: 396, Sheridan: 2,423, Sublette: 556, Sweetwater: 3,811, Teton: 3,471, Uinta: 1,795, Washakie: 697, Weston: 536.