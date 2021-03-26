Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 26, 2021

Advertisement

March 26, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 30

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 116

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 60

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 998

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (3), Fremont 50 (6), Sublette 4 (4), Lincoln 18 (1), and Uinta 21 (4).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 134,978

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 87,989

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 4,106

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,438

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,440

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 16 as of 3/25/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 3/25/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,569, Big Horn: 901, Campbell: 4,240, Carbon: 1,383, Converse: 510, Crook: 390, Fremont: 4,240, Goshen: 1,078, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 7,191, Lincoln: 1,123, Natrona: 5,825, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,492, Platte: 396, Sheridan: 2,430, Sublette: 560, Sweetwater: 3,841, Teton: 3,481, Uinta: 1,799, Washakie: 697, Weston: 536.

Statewide Public Health Orders Updated for Coming Weeks

The two remaining statewide public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic are being updated with minor changes as the COVID 19 pandemic continues, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

More than 162,000 individuals in Wyoming have so far received at least their first dose of vaccine when state and special federal counts are combined.

Mask use requirements related to educational institutions are remaining in the statewide orders. However, room capacity limitations in those settings are being removed. Physical distancing remains in the orders. Guidance from WDH for K-12 schools regarding physical distancing while wearing masks has been updated to be more consistent with recently changed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With a continuation of order #2, indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with certain face mask protocols for large indoor events.

WDH recommends the continued use of face masks in indoor public places and when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household.

The updated orders, which go into effect April 1 and will remain through April 15, can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-orders-and-guidance/.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

Wyoming offers free at-home COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/.