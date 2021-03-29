Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 29, 2021

Advertisement

March 29, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 12

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 114

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 43

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 950

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 5 (0), Fremont 35 (6), Sublette 5 (4), Lincoln 23 (10), and Uinta 16 (4).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 138,704

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 92,108

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 4,657

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,552

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,602

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 16 as of 3/26/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 3/26/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,573, Big Horn: 902, Campbell: 4,244, Carbon: 1,383, Converse: 510, Crook: 391, Fremont: 4,246, Goshen: 1,078, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 422, Laramie: 7,209, Lincoln: 1,133, Natrona: 5,833, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,493, Platte: 397, Sheridan: 2,435, Sublette: 564, Sweetwater: 3,853, Teton: 3,513, Uinta: 1,803, Washakie: 698, Weston: 536.