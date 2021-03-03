Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 3, 2021

Advertisement

March 3, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 26

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 80

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 81

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,068

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 46 (13), Fremont 42 (6), Sublette 4 (1), Lincoln 23 (1), and Uinta 40 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 92,694

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 53,174

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,268

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,200

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 24 as of 3/2/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 3/2/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,529, Big Horn: 880, Campbell: 4,196, Carbon: 1,348, Converse: 507, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,105, Goshen: 1,062, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,947, Lincoln: 1,066, Natrona: 5,772, Niobrara: 66, Park: 2,473, Platte: 385, Sheridan: 2,401, Sublette: 548, Sweetwater: 3,654, Teton: 3,289, Uinta: 1,745, Washakie: 695, Weston: 527.

Advertisement

Certain Medical Conditions Make COVID-19 Vaccines Vital

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says adults with high-risk medical conditions should get free, safe and effective vaccines meant to help prevent COVID-19 as soon as they are available to them, which in many Wyoming counties may be right now.

Adults of any age with certain medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Severe illness means a person may need hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe or they may die.

Roughly 70 percent of Wyoming’s COVID-19 related deaths were among people who had known medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

More than 104,000 Wyoming residents have received at least their first doses so far when state and special federal counts are combined.

Important reminders about COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming include:

The vaccines are free.

If the vaccine received requires two doses for maximum protection, it’s important to get both.

Insurance is not required to receive a vaccine. Some people may be asked to show Medicare or insurance cards so professionals giving shots can get reimbursed.

For most people, it is best to receive vaccines in the county where they live.

More information about vaccination efforts, including detailed priority group descriptions, in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

More details about COVID-19 vaccines, including safety information, from the CDC can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.