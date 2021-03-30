Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 30, 2021

Advertisement

March 30, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 2

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 36

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 32

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 937

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 5 (0), Fremont 44 (9), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 27 (9), and Uinta 18 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 138,704

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 92,108

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 4,657

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,585

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,648

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 17 as of 3/30/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 3/30/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,573, Big Horn: 902, Campbell: 4,245, Carbon: 1,383, Converse: 510, Crook: 391, Fremont: 4,255, Goshen: 1,078, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 422, Laramie: 7,218, Lincoln: 1,142, Natrona: 5,833, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,492, Platte: 397, Sheridan: 2,439, Sublette: 563, Sweetwater: 3,855, Teton: 3,512, Uinta: 1,805, Washakie: 698, Weston: 536.