Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 15

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 71

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 43

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 990

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 5 (0), Fremont 51 (7), Sublette 4 (3), Lincoln 32 (5), and Uinta 19 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 142,190

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 95,195

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (Janssen): 5,608

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 47,654

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 46,664

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 19 as of 3/31/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 3/31/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,574, Big Horn: 902, Campbell: 4,247, Carbon: 1,383, Converse: 510, Crook: 391, Fremont: 4,262, Goshen: 1,079, Hot Springs: 269, Johnson: 422, Laramie: 7,227, Lincoln: 1,147, Natrona: 5,838, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,490, Platte: 397, Sheridan: 2,441, Sublette: 566, Sweetwater: 3,870, Teton: 3,529, Uinta: 1,808, Washakie: 698, Weston: 537.