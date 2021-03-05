Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 5, 2021

Advertisement

March 5, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 18

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 70

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 81

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,039

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 38 (5), Fremont 34 (11), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 22 (3), and Uinta 40 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 97,685

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 57,725

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,397

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,340

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 21 as of 3/5/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 3/5/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,530, Big Horn: 882

Campbell: 4,200, Carbon: 1,357, Converse: 508, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,122, Goshen: 1,062, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,969, Lincoln: 1,071, Natrona: 5,781, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,472, Platte: 392, Sheridan: 2,408, Sublette: 549, Sweetwater: 3,683, Teton: 3,300, Uinta: 1,748, Washakie: 696, Weston: 527.