Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 24

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 110

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 66

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 985

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (1), Fremont 36 (13), Sublette 3 (1), Lincoln 14 (5), and Uinta 29 (6).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 100,698

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 59,695

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,507

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,522

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 19 as of 3/8/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 3/8/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,533, Big Horn: 884, Campbell: 4,205, Carbon: 1,358, Converse: 510, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,135, Goshen: 1,065, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,986, Lincoln: 1,076, Natrona: 5,787, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,473, Platte: 393, Sheridan: 2,409, Sublette: 550, Sweetwater: 3,707, Teton: 3,319, Uinta: 1,754, Washakie: 696, Weston: 527.

When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19

CDC released new guidance today on what you can do once you’re fully vaccinated. Please see the CDC website for additional information: CDCGuidlines

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

(If you live in a group setting such as a correction or detention facility or group home and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested.)

Sweetwater County is still in the Red for Transmission Indicators by County.

Please continue to do what you can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wash your hands.

Wear a mask if you’re not fully vaccinated or as indicated above.

Maintain physical distance.

Get vaccinated.