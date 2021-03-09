Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 9, 2021

Advertisement

March 9, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 5

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 47

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 63

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 979

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 11 (1), Fremont 29 (2), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 19 (8), and Uinta 25 (7).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 81,725

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 60,933

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,551

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,572

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 24 as of 3/9/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 6 as of 3/9/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,535, Big Horn: 884, Campbell: 4,209, Carbon: 1,359, Converse: 510, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,137, Goshen: 1,065, Hot Springs: 268, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,997, Lincoln: 1,084, Natrona: 5,791, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,472, Platte: 391, Sheridan: 2,410, Sublette: 550, Sweetwater: 3,712, Teton: 3,320, Uinta: 1,761, Washakie: 696, Weston: 527.

Advertisement

Nine More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). None are from Sweetwater County.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 691 coronavirus-related deaths, 46,551 lab-confirmed cases and 8,421 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.