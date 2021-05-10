Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 18

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 114

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 45

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 985

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 13 (3), Fremont 8 (2), Sublette 4 (5), Lincoln 6 (0), and Uinta 39 (12).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 341,035

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 153,610

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,035

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,591

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,606

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 26 as of 5/7/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/7/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,863, Big Horn: 931, Campbell: 4,342, Carbon: 1,436, Converse: 515, Crook: 398, Fremont: 4,354, Goshen: 1,114, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,637, Lincoln: 1,194, Natrona: 5,945, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,586, Platte: 409, Sheridan: 2,501, Sublette: 634, Sweetwater: 4,129, Teton: 3,670, Uinta: 1,903, Washakie: 714, Weston: 547.