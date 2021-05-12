Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 12, 2021

[adrotate group=”1″]

May 12, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 10

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 46

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 50

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1018

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 13 (0), Fremont 10 (2), Sublette 7 (3), Lincoln 10 (1), and Uinta 33 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 344,086

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 155,462

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,326

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,686

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,668

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 33 as of 5/12/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 5/12/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,883, Big Horn: 934, Campbell: 4,353, Carbon: 1,436, Converse: 515, Crook: 399, Fremont: 4,356, Goshen: 1,116, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,650, Lincoln: 1,199, Natrona: 5,947, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,587, Platte: 412, Sheridan: 2,504, Sublette: 638, Sweetwater: 4,143, Teton: 3,675, Uinta: 1,909, Washakie: 714, Weston: 547.

