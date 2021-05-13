Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 15

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 87

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 53

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,027

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 13 (4), Fremont 11 (2), Sublette 8 (1), Lincoln 8 (1), and Uinta 31 (3).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 345,731

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 177,743

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,390

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,773

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,746

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 34 as of 5/13/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3 as of 5/13/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,900, Big Horn: 935, Campbell: 4,361, Carbon: 1,440, Converse: 515, Crook: 399, Fremont: 4,358, Goshen: 1,117, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,659, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 5,951, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,597, Platte: 415, Sheridan: 2,507, Sublette: 638, Sweetwater: 4,158, Teton: 3,677, Uinta: 1,912, Washakie: 718, Weston: 547.

Sweetwater County Public Health is now scheduling appointments for the Pfizer Vaccine for ages 12+

Here is the link to the CDC statement on approving 12+ for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Schedule online at www.wyoapptportal.org/ or call (307)922-5390.

For May only, we are taking walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine from 12:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Statewide Public Health Orders to Remain in Place

Wyoming’s statewide COVID-19 public health orders will remain in place through the end of the month, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions remain. Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events.

WDH recommends masks in indoor public places for people who aren’t fully vaccinated when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among those who don’t live in the same household.

The updated orders, which go into effect May 17 and remain through May 31, can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-orders-and-guidance/.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.