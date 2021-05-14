Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 16

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 60

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 61

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1027

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (2), Fremont 13 (3), Sublette 5 (0), Lincoln 8 (0), and Uinta 31 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 347,819

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 157,807

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,474

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,832

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,805

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 34 as of 5/13/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 3 as of 5/13/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,904, Big Horn: 935, Campbell: 4,367, Carbon: 1,442, Converse: 516, Crook: 399, Fremont: 4,361, Goshen: 1,117, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,667, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 5,959, Niobrara: 73, Park: 2,602, Platte: 414, Sheridan: 2,508, Sublette: 638, Sweetwater: 4,174, Teton: 3,680, Uinta: 1,914, Washakie: 718, Weston: 547.